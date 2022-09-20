Baldrige Asset Management LLC Sells 6,475 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,134,000 after buying an additional 6,222,807 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,971 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,536 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 267.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,106,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,110,000 after buying an additional 1,533,890 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,443. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $82.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.62 and its 200-day moving average is $77.09.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

