Baldrige Asset Management LLC Sells 851 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

IYR traded down $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.33. 67,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,004,356. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.05. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

