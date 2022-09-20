Banano Trading Down 7.4% This Week (BAN)

Banano (BAN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Banano coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Banano has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. Banano has a total market capitalization of $6.98 million and approximately $30,556.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Banano alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004115 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004789 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001068 BTC.

ShibChain (SC) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,872,305 coins and its circulating supply is 1,382,844,145 coins. The official website for Banano is banano.cc. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.