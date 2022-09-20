Bandera Partners Llc Acquires 2,325 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $37,758.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,185,712 shares in the company, valued at $35,495,962.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 16th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 31,041 shares of Joint stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.41 per share, with a total value of $509,382.81.

Joint Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.77. The company had a trading volume of 145,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $242.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.81 and a beta of 1.30. The Joint Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $107.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Joint had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $25.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.77 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JYNT. B. Riley raised Joint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Maxim Group raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Joint from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joint

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bandera Partners LLC boosted its position in Joint by 337.5% during the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,390,000 after acquiring an additional 771,453 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Joint by 2,516.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 226,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 217,566 shares during the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Joint in the 1st quarter valued at $7,186,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Joint by 794.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 197,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 175,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Joint during the 1st quarter worth $6,094,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

