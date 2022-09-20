Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Lifted by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,647 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,831,444. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $276.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.