Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Short Interest Up 13.6% in August

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the August 15th total of 14,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Bank7 Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:BSVN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.70. 7,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,899. Bank7 has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 39.95% and a return on equity of 20.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank7 will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank7 Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Bank7

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $171,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,293,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank7

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Bank7 by 2.7% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Bank7 by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank7 by 23.4% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 25,227 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Bank7 in the second quarter worth about $2,437,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bank7 during the first quarter worth about $826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bank7 from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Bank7 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.