Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Short Interest Up 13.6% in August

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the August 15th total of 14,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Bank7 Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ:BSVN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.70. 7,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,899. Bank7 has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.70.
Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 39.95% and a return on equity of 20.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank7 will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Bank7 Announces Dividend
Insider Transactions at Bank7
In related news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $171,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,293,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.85% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Bank7
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Bank7 by 2.7% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Bank7 by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank7 by 23.4% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 25,227 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Bank7 in the second quarter worth about $2,437,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bank7 during the first quarter worth about $826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bank7 from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.
Bank7 Company Profile
Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.
