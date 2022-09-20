Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) PT Raised to $32.00

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Bank7 Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSVN opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $206.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.66. Bank7 has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28.
Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Bank7 had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 39.95%. The business had revenue of $16.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank7 will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bank7 Dividend Announcement
Insider Transactions at Bank7
In other news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $171,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,293,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.85% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank7
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSVN. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in Bank7 during the first quarter worth $202,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 7.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 50.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bank7 Company Profile
Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank7 (BSVN)
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.