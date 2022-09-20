Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) PT Raised to $32.00

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank7 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSVN opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $206.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.66. Bank7 has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Bank7 had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 39.95%. The business had revenue of $16.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank7 will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank7 Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Bank7

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Bank7’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $171,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,293,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank7

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSVN. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in Bank7 during the first quarter worth $202,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 7.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 50.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

