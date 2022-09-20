Barclays Cuts LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Price Target to €74.00

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from €105.00 ($107.14) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of LEG Immobilien from €140.00 ($142.86) to €114.00 ($116.33) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Kempen & Co upgraded shares of LEG Immobilien from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LEG Immobilien from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG Immobilien Price Performance

LEGIF opened at $72.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.12. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of $65.10 and a twelve month high of $158.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.35.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.