Barclays Cuts Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Price Target to $17.00

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

PAHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $573.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.68. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $22.96.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 21.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 86.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 64,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 29,749 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 6.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 20.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 48.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

