Barclays Downgrades Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) to Underweight

Barclays downgraded shares of Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $0.15 target price on the stock.
Telecom Italia Stock Performance
Shares of TIAOF stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26. Telecom Italia has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.63.
About Telecom Italia
