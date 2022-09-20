Barclays Downgrades Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) to Underweight

Barclays downgraded shares of Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $0.15 target price on the stock.

Telecom Italia Stock Performance

Shares of TIAOF stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26. Telecom Italia has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.63.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

