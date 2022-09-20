Barclays Raises Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target to GBX 2,785

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,785 ($33.65) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RELX. StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,615 ($31.60) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,805 ($33.89) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,670 ($32.26) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,790.00.

NYSE RELX opened at $25.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.46. Relx has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Relx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Relx by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Relx by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Relx by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Relx by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

