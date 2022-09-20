Barclays Raises Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target to GBX 2,785

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2022

Relx (NYSE:RELXGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,785 ($33.65) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RELX. StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,615 ($31.60) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,805 ($33.89) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,670 ($32.26) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,790.00.

Relx Stock Performance

NYSE RELX opened at $25.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.46. Relx has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Relx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Relx by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Relx by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Relx by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Relx by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

About Relx

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.