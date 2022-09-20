Barclays Reiterates “€8.65” Price Target for ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM)

Barclays set a €8.65 ($8.83) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($16.33) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.90 ($8.06) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.80 ($10.00) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.29 ($7.44) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($20.41) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Shares of PSM opened at €7.56 ($7.72) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €7.19 ($7.33) and a fifty-two week high of €16.35 ($16.68).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

