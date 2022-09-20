Barclays Trims JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Target Price to €15.75

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from €16.00 ($16.33) to €15.75 ($16.07) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

JCDXF has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of JCDecaux from €24.00 ($24.49) to €16.90 ($17.24) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of JCDecaux from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. AlphaValue cut JCDecaux to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on JCDecaux from €16.60 ($16.94) to €13.80 ($14.08) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered JCDecaux from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.27.

JCDecaux Stock Performance

JCDXF opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

