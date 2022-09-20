Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.11

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.11 and last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 144360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 610 ($7.37) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $741.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

