Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Short Interest Update

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 741,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the August 15th total of 867,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 85.2 days.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.00. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,490. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.46. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $112.80.
