Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Short Interest Update

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 741,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the August 15th total of 867,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 85.2 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.00. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,490. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.46. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $112.80.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

