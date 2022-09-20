Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.50

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 86230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$2.70 to C$1.60 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Bear Creek Mining from C$3.35 to C$2.15 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

Bear Creek Mining Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.93. The company has a market cap of C$77.96 million and a P/E ratio of -2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.52.

About Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining ( CVE:BCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$12.87 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Bear Creek Mining Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.