Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 395,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

NYSE BZH traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $11.92. The stock had a trading volume of 882,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,936. Beazer Homes USA has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $372.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.64.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.34. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $526.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Beazer Homes USA

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 302,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 139,781 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

