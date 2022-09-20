BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the August 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

BLHWF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BELIMO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of BELIMO from CHF 411 to CHF 335 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.00.

BLHWF stock remained flat at $330.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.23. BELIMO has a one year low of $330.00 and a one year high of $600.00.

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HVAC damper actuators for use in various on/off, modulating, or communicating damper and life safety applications, including air handlers, economizer and variable air volume terminal units, fan coil units, unit ventilators, and life safety dampers.

