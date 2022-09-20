BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 5,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

BellRing Brands stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.74. 560,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,259. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $32.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

See Also

