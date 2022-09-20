Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Buys 245 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,008 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 2.4% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 77.1% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,469,949. The company has a market capitalization of $132.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.29. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $81.78 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

