Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.33.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA traded down $6.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,301. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $283.72 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $317.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

