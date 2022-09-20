Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,435. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $166.75 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.78.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

