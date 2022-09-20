Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 3,880 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for approximately 2.2% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 768.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Cowen lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.01.

Schlumberger Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SLB traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.53. The company had a trading volume of 353,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,004,501. The firm has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.81. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $49.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.