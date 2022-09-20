Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €40.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($36.73) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($27.55) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($44.90) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, set a €44.00 ($44.90) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Fuchs Petrolub Price Performance

Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €22.60 ($23.06) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €24.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €24.40. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($38.16) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($45.71).

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

