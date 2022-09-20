Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Short Interest Up 9.5% in August

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 3,460,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 818,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkeley Lights

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLI. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Stock Up 0.9 %

BLI opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. Berkeley Lights has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.61.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The firm had revenue of $19.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

