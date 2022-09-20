Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives $29.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHLB. StockNews.com downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BHLB opened at $29.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.04. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $31.78.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.78 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 28.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter worth $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter worth $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

