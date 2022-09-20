Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Short Interest Up 9.6% in August

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the August 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 273,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BHLB shares. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

BHLB stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.68. The company had a trading volume of 303,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,611. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.21.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $97.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

