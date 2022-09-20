Berry (BERRY) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges

Berry (BERRY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Berry coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Berry has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Berry has a total market cap of $7.49 million and approximately $352,969.00 worth of Berry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005299 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18,869.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005211 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00061744 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007379 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010790 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00065350 BTC.

Berry Profile

Berry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Berry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,156,115,060 coins. Berry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Berry is sbpglobal.io.

Berry Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Berry using one of the exchanges listed above.

