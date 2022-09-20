BidiPass (BDP) Tops One Day Volume of $11.00

BidiPass (BDP) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last week, BidiPass has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BidiPass has a total market cap of $68,262.18 and $11.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BidiPass alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005257 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,013.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00061435 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007413 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010708 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005500 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00065330 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BidiPass Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BidiPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BidiPass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.