Binance USD (BUSD) Market Cap Reaches $20.52 Billion

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last week, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion and $8.04 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,993.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00061479 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007431 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010719 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005266 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00065228 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00079020 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 20,517,253,085 coins. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

