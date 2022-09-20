BitCore Trading Down 15% Over Last 7 Days (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 20th. In the last week, BitCore has traded down 15% against the dollar. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0664 or 0.00000351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a market cap of $1.20 million and $119,762.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,908.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00025141 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00154375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00276712 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.36 or 0.00752876 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.17 or 0.00593903 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005291 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Time Travel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official website is www.bitcore.cc. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitCore

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a cryptocurrency that is a UTXO fork of Bitcoin. Using Bitcoin’s source code and technology, BitCore created a new blockchain; making sure that the blockchain size is smaller and scalability was better. In addition, block timings are faster than Bitcoin, making mining ASIC-resistant as well.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.