BitShares (BTS) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last Week

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $30.11 million and approximately $5.90 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007755 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007035 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00014221 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005010 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00012212 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.org. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin. Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong. BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

