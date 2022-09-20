BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock Price Down 7%

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.92 and last traded at $26.04. 9,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 312,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.51 million, a P/E ratio of -118.32 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 419,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,879,000 after acquiring an additional 44,561 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

