BlackPool Price Reaches $0.48 (BPT)

BlackPool (BPT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One BlackPool coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00002224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackPool has a market cap of $519,673.29 and $10,048.00 worth of BlackPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BlackPool has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005277 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,952.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005238 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00061188 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007376 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010742 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005276 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005486 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00064953 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002111 BTC.
BlackPool Coin Profile
BlackPool (BPT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 12th, 2019. BlackPool’s total supply is 52,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,603 coins. BlackPool’s official Twitter account is @bux.
BlackPool Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackPool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for BlackPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.