Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BGB opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $14.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 156,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,047,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,699,000 after purchasing an additional 39,152 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,744,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,771,000 after purchasing an additional 38,405 shares during the period.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

