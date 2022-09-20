Blockpass (PASS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $190,802.31

Blockpass (PASS) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Blockpass coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $190,802.31 and approximately $102.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blockpass has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Blockpass

Blockpass was first traded on April 26th, 2019. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass. The official website for Blockpass is www.blockpass.org. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blockpass

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery.The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services.”

