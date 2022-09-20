Bloom Reaches Market Cap of $2.33 Million (BLT)

Bloom (BLT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Bloom has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $95.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bloom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0412 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bloom has traded down 15.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005253 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,024.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00061194 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007416 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010702 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005257 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00065188 BTC.

Bloom Profile

Bloom (CRYPTO:BLT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,642,697 coins. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bloom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloom is a decentralized credit protocol that aims to address the existing limitations of the actual credit scoring system. The Bloom protocol will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a novel approach to the credit risk assessment allowing both traditional fiat lenders and digital asset lenders to issues compliant loans on the blockchain while providing lower fees and improve borrower experience at the credit issuance process. The Bloom platform will feature a BloomID (a global secure identity, allowing lenders to offer compliant loans globally), BloomIQ (a system for reporting and trackingcurrent and historical debt obligations that are tied to a user’s BloomID), and BloomScore (a metric of consumers’ creditworthiness). Bloom token (BLT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to participate in evaluating user identities and creditworthiness. Furthermore, it will give users voting rights on future developments on the Bloom credit scoring system. Click here for Masternode stats. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

