BMO Capital Markets Cuts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $345.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $435.00 to $345.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $429.92.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $296.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe has a 12 month low of $292.14 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $396.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.42. The company has a market cap of $138.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14.
In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $33,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
