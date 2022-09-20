BMO Capital Markets Cuts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $345.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $435.00 to $345.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $429.92.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $296.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe has a 12 month low of $292.14 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $396.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.42. The company has a market cap of $138.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $33,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.