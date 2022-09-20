Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Metropolis Capital Ltd

Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,297 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for about 7.9% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of Booking worth $148,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $1,013,778,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Booking by 320.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,486,000 after purchasing an additional 138,379 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Booking by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,781,439,000 after purchasing an additional 94,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,638,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,638,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock traded up $13.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,916.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,459. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,669.34 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,919.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,042.20.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Booking to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on Booking to $2,500.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,550.37.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

