Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) PT Raised to $17.00 at MKM Partners

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by MKM Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bowlero in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.
Bowlero Price Performance
NYSE:BOWL opened at $13.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11. Bowlero has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $13.98.
About Bowlero
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of March 27, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.
