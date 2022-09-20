Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) PT Raised to $17.00 at MKM Partners

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by MKM Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bowlero in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Bowlero Price Performance

NYSE:BOWL opened at $13.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11. Bowlero has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $13.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bowlero

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Bowlero in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Bowlero during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Bowlero during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Bowlero during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of March 27, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

Featured Stories

