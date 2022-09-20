Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.23–$0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.00 million-$91.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.03 million. Braze also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.79–$0.77 EPS.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of Braze stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $36.07. 1,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,597. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.66. Braze has a one year low of $27.09 and a one year high of $98.78.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.16 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Braze will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

BRZE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Braze in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Braze from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 12,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $461,261.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,120.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,848 shares of company stock worth $7,171,451. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Braze during the 1st quarter worth about $1,198,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the second quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the first quarter valued at about $762,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Braze during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the second quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Stories

