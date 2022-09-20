Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $61.71

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.71 and last traded at $61.71, with a volume of 916 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.06.

BFAM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.29.

The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.92.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $490.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.47 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

