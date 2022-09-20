Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 2.6% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $2,403,800,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 419.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 88.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $894,781,000 after purchasing an additional 668,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after purchasing an additional 624,821 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO stock traded down $6.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $495.06. 35,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411,757. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.91 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $200.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $521.41 and its 200-day moving average is $549.46.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

