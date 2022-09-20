Brokerages Set KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) PT at $58.00

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Danske upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of KONE Oyj from €49.00 ($50.00) to €48.00 ($48.98) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of KONE Oyj from €76.00 ($77.55) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

KNYJY opened at $20.61 on Thursday. KONE Oyj has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $37.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.70.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that KONE Oyj will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

