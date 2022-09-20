Brokerages Set Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Price Target at $95.00

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLXS shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Plexus from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Plexus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $91.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.60. Plexus has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $99.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Plexus had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Plexus will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,198. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Plexus news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,500 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,263,526.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,838. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Plexus

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 156.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 28.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 63.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 20.0% during the second quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.