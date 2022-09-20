Brokerages Set Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Price Target at $95.00

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLXS shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Plexus from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Plexus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
Plexus Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $91.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.60. Plexus has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $99.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.12.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,198. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Plexus news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,500 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,263,526.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,838. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Plexus
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 156.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 28.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 63.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 20.0% during the second quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.
Plexus Company Profile
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plexus (PLXS)
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.