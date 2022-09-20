Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,298 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943,494 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,636,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,733,642,000 after purchasing an additional 272,990 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,766,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,020,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,285,405,000 after purchasing an additional 774,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:BAM traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $47.30. 53,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.21 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

