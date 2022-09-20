BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the August 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

OTCMKTS:BSRTF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.07. 8,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,453. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average of $17.58. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $22.70.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$18.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.