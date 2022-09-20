BurgerFi International, LLC (NASDAQ:BFIIW) Short Interest Up 10.6% in August

BurgerFi International, LLC (NASDAQ:BFIIW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the August 15th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

BurgerFi International Stock Performance

Shares of BFIIW stock opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. BurgerFi International has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.00.

