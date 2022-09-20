Burleson & Company LLC Acquires 29,600 Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC owned about 0.07% of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Inv LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 73.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 152,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,648,157. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $44.29.

