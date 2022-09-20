Burleson & Company LLC Buys 1,999 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 118.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in PG&E by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,766,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,044,000 after acquiring an additional 14,215,581 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 7.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 172,689,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,061,911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,607,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 33.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,137 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the first quarter worth $96,237,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $63,803,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PG&E to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Insider Activity

PG&E Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PCG stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.32. 231,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,208,338. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.33, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.63. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $13.47.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). PG&E had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Company Profile



PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Recommended Stories

